'Villagers, you are all sick' - Captain Smart fires Despite Media workers over McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown's move became official on 13th March 2023 after Media General held a mini durbar to welcome her to the Kanda-based media house.

The move attracted name-calling and tirades from Abena Moet, Ola Michael, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese3 and other workers at Despite Media who have been on a campaign to paint the actress as ungrateful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to these comments, Captain Smart is describing the Despite Media workers as villagers. "If I get the chance, I will do another relaunch of Nana Ama Mcbrown and we will wear branded McBrown T-shirts from circle to this place. Are you people sick or mad?" he fumed.

Speaking during his Maakye show on Onua TV, he continued that "what is wrong with you people? Villagers, village men who are in pain over a lady's growth. So if your sister is Nana Ama Mcbrown, won't you be happy? Someone said we shouldn't have welcomed her like this, he is an animal".