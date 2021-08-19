The Ghanaian broadcaster stirred the rumour once again after marking her birthday with bridal photos. The photos show that the Despite Media journalist also known as Vim Lady has a ring on the fourth finger of her left hand.
Vim Lady speaks on reports of secretly tying the knot after showing off ring (VIDEO)
Afia Pokua has been reported to have secretly tied the knot without speaking about it publicly.
Despite the ring signalling that she has been wedded, the broadcaster did not say anything about marriage, hence, leaving curious gossips with so many questions.
"I may be forgotten by people but certainly not forgotten by God. GRATEFUL ME. Tears of joy. I am still here for a reason," she captioned the post.
Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, who also works with Despite Media spotted Vim Lady at their work premises and decided to approach her to clear the air. However, she took to her heels to run from the cameras.
Sammy Kay pursued her, forcing her to speak on the rumours. "It's just one question I want to ask you, they said you are married," the blogger said. Whilst running and speaking from afar, she replied "dadaada" which means "long time".
Her response in the video above is however not surprising to keen followers of Vim Lady as she has once teased her followers on Facebook with a photo of the man believed to be her husband.
"Thank God for my husband, the prayers of family, the children and the blessings of "ONYAKOPON NHYIRA WO" from people unto us especially from Mr and Mrs Antwi, 2020 has been a lesson and a blessing. We thank God and continue to put ourselves under the rock of ages," she captioned the photo. See her post below.
