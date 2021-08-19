Vim Lady speaks on reports of secretly tying the knot after showing off ring (VIDEO)

Despite the ring signalling that she has been wedded, the broadcaster did not say anything about marriage, hence, leaving curious gossips with so many questions.

Vim Lady shows wedding ring Pulse Ghana

"I may be forgotten by people but certainly not forgotten by God. GRATEFUL ME. Tears of joy. I am still here for a reason," she captioned the post.

Ghanaian blogger, Sammy Kay, who also works with Despite Media spotted Vim Lady at their work premises and decided to approach her to clear the air. However, she took to her heels to run from the cameras.

Sammy Kay pursued her, forcing her to speak on the rumours. "It's just one question I want to ask you, they said you are married," the blogger said. Whilst running and speaking from afar, she replied "dadaada" which means "long time".

Her response in the video above is however not surprising to keen followers of Vim Lady as she has once teased her followers on Facebook with a photo of the man believed to be her husband.