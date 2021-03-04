Pop Pixel passed away last week Thursday. According to reports, he died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Yvonne Nelson reacted to his death with a short message on Instagram just a few hours after his passing. But now, he has a long emotional message to share.

The multiple award-winning film producer who met Bob Pixel nine years ago and worked on a couple of projects together said the late photographer was ‘funny’ and she was even the one who helped him create an Instagram account.

She continued in her message that Bob can’t leave this way and that she could hear his voice in her head.

Yvonne Nelson shared a photo gallery with Bob with the caption: “9 years ago, i met this beautiful soul, I felt his greatness the minute I stepped onto our set.....the chemistry was instant. His jokes were like that of your favourite comedian, he was FUNNY. I remember how we couldn’t stop talking about photography, politics and social media, I convinced him to open an Instagram account, so we did right there, immediately.

I couldn’t believe he had so many great shots and was hiding them behind his computer (jokes) today I’m writing a goodbye note on Instagram??? Can’t be real. WAKE UP BOB!!!! we spoke Bobby! How could you leave this way? I can hear your voice in my head. Played your voice notes a zillion time!

Every camera click my entire career has been from your camera. You became family! You are family....Bobby....so much I wanna say! @bobpixel Are you playing a prank on us?”

Meanwhile, the family of Bob Pixel marked his one-week memorial today. Yvonne Nelson was present to support the family.