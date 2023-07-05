ADVERTISEMENT
Walking barefoot helps me last long in bed; my first round is 1 hour - Wanlov

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov the Kubolor, has revealed walking barefoot has helped him both spiritually and sexually.

According to him, he going barefoot has allowed him to sense when people curse him, and he believes that such curses have no effect on him.

"Not wearing slippers has helped me sense that when people curse me, it doesn't work. Some people don't like me, but sexually, it has helped me."

Wanlov also elaborated on his sexual encounters, sharing a distinctive approach to intimacy.

He revealed that the duration of the first round of sexual activity is a significant factor in his ability to withstand curses.

"The length of the first round of sex is one reason why curses don't affect me," he explained.

Although he admitted that he doesn't particularly enjoy prolonged sexual encounters, Wanlov stressed the importance of a lengthy first round.

"I'm not a fan of extended sessions, but when it comes to the first round, I can go for a considerable amount of time. It can last anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour," he revealed.

Furthermore, Wanlov showcased his ability to extend the duration of the initial round, expressing satisfaction in being able to prolong it according to his desires.

"I have the capacity to stretch it out, and once I'm done with the first round, I can move on to the second round and then sleep," he added.

The free spirited musician is known for his distinctive style and thought-provoking statements.

