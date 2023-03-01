ADVERTISEMENT
‘We are f*cked’- M3nsa reacts to John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah’s MP contest

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician M3nsa has expressed his reservations regarding John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah's intention to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of Ghana

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah

He took to Twitter to state that it would be a bad idea to give John Dumelo or Fred Nuamah the mandate to serve as Members of Parliament.

According to M3nsa, some people grew up knowing these celebrities personally and suggested that if either of them were elected, the country would be in trouble.

The two popular celebrities, John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah, will be competing for the parliamentary candidature in the upcoming NDC primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of Ghana.

Fred Nuamah, who is a renowned Ghanaian actor and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, surprised many when the flyer announcing his political intent went viral.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo is making a comeback after losing to Ms Lydia Alhassan in the 2020 elections.

According to reports, John was going for the Guan seat but according o him after consulting his God he is going to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency again.

Despite their political rivalry, John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are good friends. In fact, Fred was the best man at John's wedding in 2019.

The two aspirants have been trending on social media, especially Twitter, after announcing their intentions to contest for the same position under the same party and constituency.

The NDC primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon have become a topic of interest for many Ghanaians.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

Don’t give your tithe to the poor, poor people can’t save you; Pastor uses Christian Atsu to preach