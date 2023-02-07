We can do better - Chase blasts Ghanaians for trolling Stonebwoy for networking at Grammys

Many tweeps claimed that the award-winning Ghanaian musician forced his way to meet up with the stars at the Grammys.

However, singer Chase and several music lovers, have condemned the actions of critics

Singer Chase spoke against the ills in the local music industry, adding that it is sometimes hard being a Ghanaian due to the lack of support.

"I’m ashamed of some of the tweets I’m reading about Stone and how he’s approaching the game and taking advantage of his surroundings. I love Ghana but sometimes is hard being a Ghanaian in the entertainment industry period no tampons," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Chase added Stonebwoy's networking can secure him a collaboration with 12th-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

"Crying for our mentality! We need to do better, then he gets a song with Taylor then same people gonna talk about it and praise him what scheme is this? They’ll swiftly switch sides."

Stonebwoy was among the few Ghanaians that represented Ghana to the max at the just-ended 65th Grammys.

Stonebwoy was spotted on the red carpet with some of the big stars including Taylor Shift.