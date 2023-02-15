We were destined to meet - Jordin Sparks shares her first encounter with Stonebwoy

During the Grammy weekend, the award-winning Reggae/Dancehall artiste was seen in a warm exchange with the actress and musician - a meeting which ended in a music collaboration.

Speaking in an interview Berla Mundi on Accra based TV3 , Jordin expressed her excitement when she met Stonebwoy.

According to her, she was out taking pictures after an interview when Stonebwoy’s manager walked up to her and told her Stonebwoy wanted to meet her.

She added that she was excited to know Stonebwoy was her biggest fan because she is a huge fan of Stonebwoy’s Craft to.

The singer face was all excitement when she recounted her visit to Ghana in 2017 adding that the people were so welcoming and she can’t wait to be back.

She said Ghana been the first African country she had visit made her feel right at home

She also revealed that they hit the studio the next day after their first meeting, adding that they bounded right well.

According to her, she believes the two of them were differently suppose to meet and do a collaboration at that time they did.

