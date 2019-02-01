The “Uber Driver” singer during an interview on Hitz FM in answering the question has now defined herself as a versatile Afropop musician who loves to make people happy with her artistry and is also the hottest female musician in Ghana now.

Prior to her answer, Wendy Shay explained that she was quite naive as a new artiste so she didn’t know how to handle the question because she was personally going through a lot around the days of the said interview.

She told Andy Dosty, the host, that she has now learnt her lesson to speak well and now no matter how uncomfortable the situation is, she will think twice about what she says. She talked about her 'makeup' with MzGee and reiterated that there’s nothing like a dumb question.

Talking about her brand which she wanted Ghanaians to accept her for, she said she was referring to her brand as someone who loves curly hair and would love to stir some controversy with her craft.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below and tell us if you think the “All For You” singer has perfectly answered the ‘dumb question’ this time around.