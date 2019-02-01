Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the “Bedroom Commando” singer who reluctantly spoke about the issue said that her management plot the scandal for a publicity stunt.

During the interview, Wendy was asked if even she was the one in the video and she said: “no no no we were acting".

Detailing why her record label could risk their reputation for such an act she added that "you know, there’s a type of way we bring out our music, and as you can see Rufftown Records is actually surrounded with a lot of controversies, this is showbiz and it’s a show and it’s also a business so somethings can be staged”

In the “Day Break Hitz” conversation monitored by ﻿pulse.com.gh, ﻿the “Uber Driver” added that everything that happened last year was for last year and her management with herself have reasons for what they do and they’ve gotten what they want from it so now it’s all just about going forward.

So we ask, are you going to go forward with Wendy Shay and accept the viral video was all just acting?