The 3 female acts have been going for each other’s heads in a metamorphosized ‘beef’ that started with Sista Afia’s 'WMT' controversial diss track which saw a reply from Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony, who are now lyrically battling each other over whom to be crowned Ghana’s queen of rap.

Freda Rhymz drops new diss track to Eno barony and Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, reacting to the beef between these acts says that her colleague female acts are now waking up because she rather sees the beef as women empowerment, a statement which has attracted many questions because body shaming has been involved in the lyrical banter.

“U call it beef, I call it women empowerment..all I see is women showcasing their talent ..female artists are gradually waking up” the “Uber Driver” singer tweeted. See her post below plus the reaction she is getting from tweeps.