According to the Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, he does not enjoy listening to songs from the ‘Bedroom Commando’ singer because to him, her songs do nothing meaningful apart from promoting sexual discourse among teenagers.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, about the impact of gospel music in every human’s life, Kumchacha explains that most of Wendy Shay's songs are full of provocative words which are not anything to learn from.

The outspoken man of God further described tracks by 'The Boy Is Mine' singer as ”foolish songs” and he gave examples to support his claim during the radio talk show broadcasted on Monday.

Kumchacha

Speaking about Wendy Shay's first song 'Uber Driver' which she dropped to kick off her career in Ghana, Kumchacha said her reference to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in her hit song was also needless.

According to Kumchacha, the song that intimates that men are usually looking at women from their cars while on the road shouldn’t have been associated with the name of President Akufo-Addo.

“Someone who sings and say a whole ‘Nana Addo p3 hw3 and things’, you have to be fast and get the promotional aspect of her songs, it does nothing meaningful than to promote prostitution…” Kumchacha argued.

Wendy Shay

Speaking Twi to explain his opinion, the Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries continued that “The song from Wendy Shay that projects Nana Addo as someone who loves giving an eye to the backside of women on the road is needless".

Kumchacha also descended on Wendy Shay's personality to buttress his point when he said that "when you study the character and her music antics, it projects more of promiscuous due to her body language and demeanour. Everything of her promotes prostitution. She sings to promote prostitution”.

Wendy Shay, also known for reply comments like this about her career and throwing subtle jabs on Twitter, has not responded to Kumchacha’s comments yet. The Rufftown Records signee started her singing career in Ghana 2018 and has songs like ‘Astalavista’, ‘Tuff Skin Girl’, ‘psalm 35’, ‘Masakra’ among others.