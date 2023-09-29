I probably would have been an occult if I hadn't met Bullet – Wendy Shay reveals

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz-FM, she revealed that upon her return to Ghana from Germany, she had embarked on a quest to find a higher power.

"Around 2020/2021, I wanted to find spirituality for myself," Wendy Shay explained.

"I wanted to start practicing those things, but then I met Bullet right when I really wanted to get deep into those things," Wendy Shay added.

According to Wendy Shay, Bullet had advised her to attend church with him before signing her to Rufftown Records as an artist. He explained that for her star to shine, she needed to align herself with his power, which he identified as the light of Jesus Christ.

"He told me he follows the light, and the light is Jesus Christ, and for me to be in alignment with him, I had to go to church with him."

Wendy Shay admitted that initially, she attended church with Bullet for the sake of being signed as an artist. However, she had a encounter during one of these church visits when "the Holy Ghost just arrested me."