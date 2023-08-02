In a recent statement, she emphasized the unfairness of comparing two talented artists and urged music fans to appreciate and celebrate each artist's unique style and sound.
Wendy Shay’s epic response to Ghanaians comparing her to Gyakie
Wendy Shay has taken a stand against the ongoing comparisons between herself and fellow artiste Gyakie.
The comparisons between Wendy Shay and Gyakie have sparked debates among music enthusiasts and critics in Ghana.
While both artists have achieved significant success in the music industry, some believe that Gyakie is outshining Wendy Shay on the international front.
However, Wendy Shay firmly stated that they have distinct musical styles and approaches to their craft, making comparisons unnecessary.
In an interview on TV3, she reminded everyone that she has been consistently delivering hits for five years, establishing herself as an international artiste in her own right.
“It’s not fair to even compare. You know, I have been doing and giving hit back to back for five years so there shouldn’t be any comparison. I am an international artiste as well and I am working towards it to become a global artiste. The race is not for the swift; once you’re working hard and working on yourself, you are going to get wherever you put your mind to.”
She expressed her commitment to becoming a global artist, highlighting that success in the music industry requires hard work and dedication.
The 'Survivor' hitmaker stressed the importance of allowing every artist to shine and be celebrated for their talents. She emphasized that comparisons can be discouraging for artists and may hinder their creative growth.
