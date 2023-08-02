Wendy Shay’s epic response to Ghanaians comparing her to Gyakie

The comparisons between Wendy Shay and Gyakie have sparked debates among music enthusiasts and critics in Ghana.

While both artists have achieved significant success in the music industry, some believe that Gyakie is outshining Wendy Shay on the international front.

However, Wendy Shay firmly stated that they have distinct musical styles and approaches to their craft, making comparisons unnecessary.

In an interview on TV3, she reminded everyone that she has been consistently delivering hits for five years, establishing herself as an international artiste in her own right.

“It’s not fair to even compare. You know, I have been doing and giving hit back to back for five years so there shouldn’t be any comparison. I am an international artiste as well and I am working towards it to become a global artiste. The race is not for the swift; once you’re working hard and working on yourself, you are going to get wherever you put your mind to.”

She expressed her commitment to becoming a global artist, highlighting that success in the music industry requires hard work and dedication.

