According to the Ghanaian musician who has named herself the Queen of Gh music, it is people who look like insults that have always been insulting her. "See demma faces people who look like insults always insulting Wendy Shay," she tweeted.

The 'Shay On You' singer's insult comes to her trolls comes as her reaction to comments that she is always singing about haters. According to her, she sings about hate because that is what social media users have been showing her ever since her career kicked off.

"Some of you complain I always sing about haters What have you guys given me since I entered the music industry Is it not hate?" she asked in her Tweet. Wendy's tweet comes at the back of her new song 'H.I.T' song which features Shatta Wale.

The title of the song is the initials for 'Haters In Tears' and she has now dropped the official music video to the song. Watch it below and share your thoughts with us.