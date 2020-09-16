According to DJ Cuppy who is one of the daughters of the 57-year-old, their father took them out for car shopping and bought them a Ferrari each. She displayed the three cars in an Instagram post which features Temi Otedola, her sister who is dating Mr Eazi.

"Papa took us shopping and bought ONE of EACH! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat" she captioned the post and her father dropped a comment saying "wanna race?". The post has since caught fire on social media as users fall in love with the billionaire lifestyle of the family.

DJ Cuppy's post

The third car is for the billionaire's first daughter, Tolani Otedola who is singer and very reserved among her siblings. She also shared a photo of their new toys and wrote "Haven’t been out for a while, but I’m so excited to take this beauty out for a spin! Thank you so much Papa for the most stunning gift. Love you".

READ ALSO: I met Shatta Wale at age 17 and he was only GH17 rich; Michy talks about life and more (WATCH)

Femi Otedola's kind gesture to his children has since cracked the buzz with myriads of comment on social media including one from Davido who says he'll be doing same for his daughters one day.

See the more tweets below which has seen Otedola trending on the micro blogging platform.