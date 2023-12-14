What is Ursula going to do with sex toys? - Kwabena Marfo quizzes Minister's stance on Anti-LGBTQ bill

Marfo questioned the Ursula Owusu's motives and advocacy against the criminalization of sex toys. He questioned why Owusu Ekuful opposes such criminalization, suggesting that the use of sex toys carries implications that warrant legal action.

Kwabena Marfo Pulse Ghana

“Madam Ursula Owusu is saying that they shouldn't criminalize sex toys in the anti-LGBTQI bill, and I am asking her what is she going to use them for. If we don't criminalize them, what is she going to use them for?" Marfo expressed.

He argued that sex toys create issues and suggested that their criminalization is necessary. Marfo highlighted concerns such as the use of electricity in some devices, which could pose risks.

His comments came in response to Owusu Ekuful's remarks in parliament urging caution in crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to avoid unintended consequences, particularly the proposed criminalization of sex toys.

Owusu Ekuful expressed concerns about the broad scope of the proposed amendment, indicating that it could inadvertently criminalize activities of heterosexual couples who use sex enhancement tools.