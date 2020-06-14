It’s been months of never-ending drama in the gospel industry since Kennedy Agyapong vowed to take down some preachers whom he deems as fake and fraudsters.

He started with Bishop Obinim who is now facing the law over false publication of news and forgery of a document.

Last week, he got one Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei arrested and charged with ‘threat of death’, ‘offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace’ and ‘possession of narcotics’.

This week, he dropped some wild bombshells about Prophet Nigel Gaisie, including allegations that he raped Mzbel.

Obviously baffled Tracy Sarkcess, as she is popularly known, who couldn’t take the news took to Twitter to express her disappointment in some of these fake pastors, saying, “What’s with the “fake” pastors and s**? I don’t understand.”