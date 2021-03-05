Sharing a piece of advice from how he got into the limelight, the 'Singel And Free' singer during an interview on Adom TV said "whom you know will take you there but what you know will maintain you”.

Reflecting on how Ghanaian dancehall act, Samini, pushed him into the limelight, Kofi Kinaata said he would have made a name if he wasn’t talented enough when he met Samini’s manager, Tony Pun for the first time.

According to the 'Adam and Eve' singer, it is his knowledge in music that influenced the High-Grade record label to give him significant platforms that would have taken him so many years to mount.

"Samini gave me platforms I’d taken years to get and I appreciated that," the West Side legacy rapper told Countryman Songo on the Adom TV show, Fire Chat. Hear more from him in the video below.