Why cause trouble and run to your father? - Lexis Bill on Shatta Wale's saga (VIDEO)

After the mayhem, the contractor reported the dancehall act to the East Legon police and it was his father who showed up at the station to assure that his son will report later.

Discussing the saga on Drive Time, Joy FM reporter, Saminiwaa AkyeStill Burniton, said "arrest warrant has been issued to that effect and his father, Charles Mensah Senior, has promised he is going to produce his son" and Lexis asked, "why did Shatta go to his father's house?"

In the video below, Lexis further quizzed that "why can't Shatta produce himself, does he live with his father, I don't understand ... so you go shake small then they take you go police station then you run to your father, is that the case?"

However, Shatta Wale, has apologized yesterday to the contractor he assaulted with his hoodlums when he tweeted that " a lot has happened, needless to explain or defend. Wish to apologize to everyone especially the contractor and Kennedy, let us work together to build our motherland, One Love!".