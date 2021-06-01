Shatta Wale apologizes for assault on contractor after police report (VIDEO)

After reports of a police case filed against him with the contractor demanding a public apology from the 'Sleepless Night ' singer, Shatta Wale has eaten the humble pie after attempts by his supporters to justify his unlawful act.

"A lot has happened, needless to explain or defend. Wish to apologize to everyone especially the contractor and Kennedy, let us work together to build our motherland, One Love!," he tweeted.

In another video shared online, humbled Shatta Wale denied reports that claimed he paid the contractor GH4million to fix the road but he was not working as he wanted, therefore, attacked him with the hoodlums who slapped the contractor during the assault.

According to Shatta Wale, he has not paid anyone such amount of money, therefore, the reports should be discarded. The dancehall act is now calling for peace and harmony after causing the violence.