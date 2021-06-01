Shatta Wale forcefully wanted roadwork extended to his office; slapped contractor speaks

The contractor named Kennedy Acquah spoke on Starr FM about his encounter with Shatta Wale and his boys. He detailed that he was slapped and the hoodlums ordered his workers to stop working because of a disagreement he had with Shatta.

“He sent someone to us on Saturday to tell us to extend the road to his office but we told them the length of the road and areas covered are contractual matters and not decided by the site workers. We asked them to pick the matter up with Urban roads who are supervising the project," he said.

Recounting what happened, he added that "we were working today when he (Shatta Wale) just drove past the roadblock sign and came through where we were working despite the fact that we had just laid the asphalt, and asked who was in charge, I went close to tell him I was in charge and before I could explain anything, one of the guys with him just slapped me and he was looking on. There were a number of guys on motorbikes with him".

According to Mr Kennedy Acqua, "the incident was captured on video by people passing, the police came there but did nothing about the assault on me, they rather exchanged pleasantries with him and told me to be careful".