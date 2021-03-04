According to the former employee of TV3, she will not take the vaccine because her big sister who is yet to have a kid has been warned by her doctor not to take it.

“So, today, I thought about getting my COVID-19 vaccine but my friend doctor said it wasn't right,” she said in a video she shared on Twitter. “And that I should allow the vulnerable people – frontline workers and people with underlying conditions – to get it first. And I thought it makes sense.”

She continued: “But the second compelling reason why I've decided not to take the vaccine is that my big sister's doctor told her not to take it because she wants to have a kid and that there's not enough evidence to support it.”

“I put that to my Ghana doctor and he said 'well, really there's no connection between how the vaccine works in our immune system and hormones so I can go ahead and take it when the time is right'.”

“But I still decided not to take it because [my sister's doctor] asked her not to take it. I don't have a kid as well so I wouldn’t take it until we have enough evidence to support it.”

“So, if you are like me, maybe you shouldn't take it. If not, you can take it when the time is right. But wait for the frontline workers to take it first,” she added.

Meanwhile, some top Ghanaian celebrities have had their vaccine. Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Sandra Ankobiah, Afia Schwarzenegger, Gifty Anti and Naa Ashorkor are among the celebrities who have participated in the vaccination exercise so far.