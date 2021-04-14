People tell me to go back to school - Akuapem Poloo (VIDEO)

She was talking about the experience she has gained so far from the ‘Celebrity Come Build’ reality show when she made this revelation.

“A lot of people tell me to go back to school,” she told blogger Sammy K in an interview. “They think I'm not well-educated and they feel I don't know what I'm doing on social media. It's because I always say I can't speak good English. And it's been long that I entered the classroom.”