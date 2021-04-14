RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People tell me to go back to school - Akuapem Poloo (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Embattled Ghanaian socialite and actress Rosemond Adade Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, has said she has been told by many people to go back to the classroom.

According to her, her inability to perfectly express herself in the English language is a contributing factor.

She was talking about the experience she has gained so far from the ‘Celebrity Come Build’ reality show when she made this revelation.

“A lot of people tell me to go back to school,” she told blogger Sammy K in an interview. “They think I'm not well-educated and they feel I don't know what I'm doing on social media. It's because I always say I can't speak good English. And it's been long that I entered the classroom.”

She said fellow participants on the ‘Celebrity Come Build’ reality show were surprised to see him write notes from their tutors.

“Immediately we entered the classroom and I started jotting down notes. We are given notebooks and pamphlets. We have tutors who teach construction and how to mix concrete, including farm work. At a point, I said to myself that I'll give whatever is in my pocket to him.”

Watch Akuapem Poloo as she speaks about her education below.

David Mawuli David Mawuli

