Before this, the Ghanaian singer when she appeared on the Delay Show last year. confirmed that she has a husband and even disclosed that 4 people were at her wedding. "The day he proposed was the day we got married. It was only my mother, father, and an uncle who were around at that time," she said.

However, in a recent interview with Ghanaweb, the singer said "I’m not hiding my husband I have a boyfriend. According to tradition, he is not my husband. He’ll have to come and follow the right procedures, bride price and all. He must also bring his people to see mine if not, I’m still a free woman, I’m single".

Responding to rumours that she is in a relationship with her British manager, she said "John sheryn is my Manager. This is the man who came to my aid when I kept on screaming for help from the entertainment sector. Nobody paid attention to me until this man decided to support me. He was my teacher at Ghallywood. He discovered me, he bought me instruments and machines to enhance my career".

Hear more from her in the video below