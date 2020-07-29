The video shows a Ghanaian woman being mercilessly flogged by a man addressed as Alhaji. According to reports, the woman was being punished for having a sexual affair with another man.

According to comments gathered on social media, the incident happened in Saudi Arabia and the men flogging the Ghanaian lady in the video, are leaders of the Ghanaian community in the Arab country.

READ ALSO: Stephanie Benson, Efia Odo and Sister Derby grill Berla Mundi over 'poor rape interview'

Pulse.com.gh noticed the comments after A Plus posted the viral video and wrote "who knows these guys? Where did this happen? Have they been arrested? This is the kind of mob justice which led to the killing of Captain Mahama, the 90-year-old lady, Akua Danteh and many other. These guys must be dealt with irrespective of where they are".

See his post below for the disturbing video.