The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has been in the news for some time now following allegations that he went to The Gambia to seek help from voodoo men to grow his church.

And the women who allegedly accompanied him and serves as his confidant has alleged that Gaisie was involved in Ebony’s death.

It could be recalled that a few days after Ebony passed away in a ghastly motor accident, Gaisie hit the top trends and dominated headlines with a video which shows him prophesying the death of the singer.

Remembering Ebony Reigns two years on

But ‘Ama Born Again’ says a lot of Ghanaian doom prophets plan the death of their victims before they prophesy – just to prove a point.

‘Ama Born Again’, during an interview on Neat FM, claimed some pastors and prophets kill their victims spiritually by sacrificing chickens to the gods they serve.

Listen to the full confession below.