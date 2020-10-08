In a recent interview, Wutah Kobby has spoken about his relationship with Wutah Afriyie, revealing that his one-time brother and member of the music group, has blocked him on social media over their indifferences.

Speaking on Peace FM with Michael Ola on the station's “Entertainment Review” show, Wutah Kobby reiterated that he is not on good terms with his brother Afriyie, however, he still loves him and it would always remain that way.

“I don’t hold any grudge against him. He is my brother and I still love him ... I have not met him (Afriyie) for a long time because I have not seen him and have not spoken to him. He has even blocked me on Whatsapp”, adomonline.com quoted him to have said.

Asked if the damage between can be repaired for the group to come back, Wutah Kobby said he does not foresee any sign of their reunion because he is focusing on his solo career, hence, promoting his new song “So far So Good”.

Wutah came back as a group after the break up for years and their reunion saw them dropping a monster hit “Bronya” in 2017, however, they surprisingly split again and things haven't looked good between them ever since.