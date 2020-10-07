The video shows the yet to be identified young man who has so much resemblance with Kuami Eugene, performing the singer's latest 'Open Gate' song at an event. Not only did he sing the song but displayed Kuami Eugene's exact dancing skills.

The video has since been a shocker to netizens who had a lot to say about the video. In a post seen by pulse.com.gh, most social media users been cracking up over the video whilst others want some questions answered.

An Instagram user, @osephowusu10 asked "He was booked?" with @kwesi_kayta describing the young man as "Low budget kuame Eugene". Commenting on his looks, @adwoa_kotoko adds that "Wow... the resemblance is crazy" with @_phi.yah saying that "for a sec I thought it was Kuami".

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.