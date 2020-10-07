The American rapper wore a red devil with a horn costume in a photo she shared online. Some social media in quick reaction claimed that the photo sends a message that she is a member of the secret society.

However, in a quick response, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has cleared the air about the controversial photo.

She shared another angelic themes photo with glittering wings and wrote: "stop with the Illuminati shit ....It was just costumes for a TikTok video DAMN!".

Further answering a fan on the Illuminati rumour her photo sparked, she replied her in the comment section of her post, saying that 'she'd rather prefer to die broke than to join the secret society'.

See a screenshot of her comment below.