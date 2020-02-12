As part of her birthday celebration, the sulky voiced singer has donated several items ranging from Food to toiletries to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

Speaking to the managers and students of the facility, the 24-year-old former Simon Cowell mentee said, “at age 16 I went through a stage in my life when I lived in the foster care system back in London.

“So I have a sense of what these kids are going through in terms of not really having around and feeling alone and odd.

“I have always wanted to come back to Ghana and help out as best as I could, I know its not a lot but it’s a start.”

The Director of the facility also applauded the singer for her generosity and entreated the general public especially those in the creativity arts industry to emulate her and give back to the society that made them “stars”.

Gifty is set to release her debut single on the Ghanaian music scene in coming days

See below images from the donation: