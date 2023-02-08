Yaw Dabo apologizes to Ghanaians over claims that only lazy people watch movies for 1hr

The actor claimed that if someone watches movies for even an hour, they are being lazy.

He emphasized discipline as one of the essential requirements for success in life, and spending more than an hour watching a movie that won’t change your life indicates a lack of discipline.

According to Yaw Dabo, since the modern society was centered on making money, it was not advisable for people to squander their time on unimportant activities.

These remarks did not go down well with a lot of Ghanaians who claimed Dabo shouldn’t have said those things knowing full well that it’s the same route that got him famous and rich.

The actor has however apologized to everyone he offered with his remarks.

In a video, Achipalgo confronted Yaw Dabo and requested that the Kumawood actor apologize to Ghanaians for a statement he made.

Yaw Dabo’s remarks were deemed unacceptable by Archipalago in the TikTok video, who also urged him to assume responsibility for his actions.

He further emphasized how Dabo’s comments would harm his reputation as an actor.