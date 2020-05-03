The diminutive Kumawood actor has featured in several movies with his colleague who has been pronounced dead yesterday. Andy Dosty, a Hitz FM presenter, speaking Bishop Nyarko’s death on the radio said: " the actor passed on after a short illness".

Bishop’s shocking death has since thrown fans and his colleague actors into a state of mourning, as such, Samuel Yaw Dabo lost control of himself upon receiving the sad news, therefore, weeping and drowning in his tears.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians mourn late Bishop Nyarko with his best scenes and heartbreaking videos

The actor sharing a video in which he struggled emotionally to communicate smoothly because his tears won't allow him, wrote: “Bishop I'm ready let's go and shoot WARA HWE”. The emotionally broken actor has been receiving consoling messages from fans. See it below.