Yaw Tog goes live with 'koko and kose' to jam to 'Sore' rmx amidst Stormzy controversy (VIDEO)

"Ok yeah I will say he made me more popular in this market, I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here so we both did magic to ourselves," he replied.

An excerpt of the interview where the OWASS final year student could only be heard saying " I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here" has gone viral which is attracting him backlash for disrespecting Stormzy.

"Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry... If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of Europe, u won't loose talk... Smh... Focus on ur music", Radio Presenter, Sammy Forson tweeted.

However, Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue has disagreed with Sammy Forson's opinion on the trending matter.

"Bra Sammy, kid said nothing wrong. He said 'More Popular in Ghana' which is facts. I was at the Video shoot, everywhere we went to people mobbed Kwesi & Tog, and were discussing Stormzy as "oh y3 se ofiri UK na oy3 big paa". It takes nothing away from Big Mike," Kojo Cue told Sammy Forson.

The 'Sore' hitmaker took to social media to respond to the backlash. He posted a longer video from the video and wrote "it's quite unfortunate a very harmless comment I made during a recent interview has been misconstrued by a few for whatever reason but regardless, we move. It's Big Mike on the Remix".

Apart from this, Yaw Tog went on Instagram live session where he decided to jam to Stormzy's verse on his 'sore' song whilst drinking 'Hausa Koko' with 'kose'. See that in the post below.

The BET award-winning Ghanaian-UK hopped on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' remix last year. The song came as a surprise to music lovers and its official visuals made history as the first Ghanaian music video to hit 1 million views in 3 days.