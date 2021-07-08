RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammy Forson slams Yaw Tog over Stormzy comment but Joey B and Kojo Cue disagree with him

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Sammy Forson has slammed Yaw Tog over his comment about making Stormzy popular in Ghana.

Yaw Tog has been trending today after MzGee asked him if would agree that he made the Ghanaian UK rapper popular in Ghana. "Ok yeah I will say he made me more popular in this market, I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here so we both did magic to ourselves," he replied.

A part of the interview where the OWASS final year student could only be heard saying " I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here" has gone viral which is attracting him backlash for disrespecting Stormzy.

"Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry... If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of Europe, u won't loose talk... Smh... Focus on ur music", Radio Presenter, Sammy Forson tweeted.

However, Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue has disagreed with Sammy Forson's opinion on the trending matter.

"Bra Sammy, kid said nothing wrong. He said 'More Popular in Ghana' which is facts. I was at the Video shoot, everywhere we went to people mobbed Kwesi & Tog, and were discussing Stormzy as "oh y3 se ofiri UK na oy3 big paa". It takes nothing away from Big Mike," Kojo Cue told Sammy Forson.

Joey B came up as another Ghanaian rapper who disagreed with the Joy FM presenter when tweeted that "I don't see what is wrong with Yaw Tog’s comment big Sammy".

Watch the video below for what exactly Yaw Tog said on TV3 that appears to have been misconstrued because of the short part of the interview that first went viral.

