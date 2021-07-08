Sammy Forson slams Yaw Tog over Stormzy comment but Joey B and Kojo Cue disagree with him

A part of the interview where the OWASS final year student could only be heard saying " I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here" has gone viral which is attracting him backlash for disrespecting Stormzy.

"Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry... If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of Europe, u won't loose talk... Smh... Focus on ur music", Radio Presenter, Sammy Forson tweeted.

However, Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue has disagreed with Sammy Forson's opinion on the trending matter.

Kojo Cue Pulse Ghana

"Bra Sammy, kid said nothing wrong. He said 'More Popular in Ghana' which is facts. I was at the Video shoot, everywhere we went to people mobbed Kwesi & Tog, and were discussing Stormzy as "oh y3 se ofiri UK na oy3 big paa". It takes nothing away from Big Mike," Kojo Cue told Sammy Forson.

Joey B came up as another Ghanaian rapper who disagreed with the Joy FM presenter when tweeted that "I don't see what is wrong with Yaw Tog’s comment big Sammy".