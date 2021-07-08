RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Confusion as Yaw Tog says he made Stormzy 'more popular' in Ghana (VIDEO)

Yaw Tog has left social media divided after saying that he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy

The BET award-winning Ghanaian-UK hopped on Yaw Tog's 'Sore' remix last year. The song came as a surprise to music lovers and its official visuals made history as the first Ghanaian music video to hit 1 million views in 3 days.

Speaking about this historic collaboration with the UK rap star known for the drill genre, Yaw Tog on TV3 during an interview with MzGee was told that people say he made Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

The TV presenter asked Yaw Tog if this is true and he said: "ok yeah I will say he made me more popular in this market, I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here so we both did magic to ourselves".

However, a part of the interview where the OWASS final year student could only be heard saying " I made him more popular here too because people didn't know Stormzy in Ghana here" has gone viral which is attracting him backlash for disrespecting Stormzy.

"Yaw Tog's comments about making Stomzy popular in GH are the kind that unfortunately encourage selfish behaviour in the industry... If u know what it takes to be a mainstream artist in the UK and play listed into other parts of Europe, u won't loose talk... Smh... Focus on ur music", Radio Presenter, Sammy Forson tweeted.

Other Tweeps have also been sharing their thoughts about the comment which has seen Yaw Tog and Stormzy trending on Ghana Twitter. See what fans are saying in the post below.

