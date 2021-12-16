RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

David Mawuli

Kumawood actress Eno Mary, a member of Mercy Asiedu’s production company, has responded to Afia Schwarzenegger’s jabs.

In a recent TikTok video, Afia Schwarzenegger dragged Mercy Asiedu and her team for wearing winter jackets to Dubai for their vacation.

She described them as a disgrace to Asantes and Otumfuo and called them ‘villagers.’

But in a sharp response, Eno Mary slammed her, branding her as a prostitute and a disgrace to Ghanaian women.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Eno Mary reminded Afia Schwarzenegger about what caused her divorce and why she should stay mute.

“Afia Schwarzenegger is a villager who is a disgrace to Ghanaian women,” Eno Mary fired. “You are a prostitute. As a married woman, she slept with another man in her matrimonial bed. Everyone saw your nakedness.”

She said Afia should remain silent after her disgraceful marital issue.

“If I were you, I would shut my mouth and pray to God to deliver me from the spirit of prostitution.”

Eno Mary continued: “Whether we are wearing coat, jacket and whatever, it is our choice. We were sponsored by Nana Agyemang and Mercy Asiedu.”

“You had to sleep with people before you can travel. Are you a woman? Make sure you show your natural beauty when you come to the media.”

She added that Mercy Asiedu’s husband, Nana Agyemang, should instead be commended for sending people out on vacation.

“Instead of applauding this move, you are rather criticising. Have you seen any producer helped this number of people travel for holiday in the movie industry?” she quizzed.

Watch the full video below.

David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

