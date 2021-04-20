You are a scammer - DKB and Akuapem Poloo's manager 'fight' over cash donation (VIDEO)

"You should be able to consult Poloo’s management or you should be able to consult Poloo’s legal counsel, you can’t just go out there to start getting donations, for which purpose are you getting the donations? Is it for the child? Is it for the mother?" Divine Jones quizzed.

In an interview granted to TV3, he also noted that “for me, I understand how people are sympathizing with her, how everybody is trying to cope, some people are really coping, others are just pretending, others are all hypocrites, but my point is that, I think whatever donation that is going on is wrong.”

In a reply shared on his Instagram page, DKB has descended on Mr Divine Jones, describing him as an errands boy to Akuapem Poloo and disclosed that he doesn't have any official contract with Akuapem Poloo that makes him her manager.

"You want to disgrace me, I haven't sought management's position, do you have a binding contract? No, it makes you a fraudster, you are an imposter to a large extent you are a scammer because you saying you are what you are not," DKB said.

Akuapem Poloo and her son Pulse Ghana

The comedian once again seized the moment to confirm that all the details on the flyer designed to raise funds for Akuapem Poloo's family were given to him by the actress herself who never mentioned anything about her management.

According to DKB, Mr Jones has soiled his reputation and he is going to drag him to court for defamation. "for disgracing me for everyone to be seeing this publication going round, I'll charge you for it," he said.