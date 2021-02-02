Shatta and Ayisha have been caught in a social media beef over reports that Modi has alleged that Wale is sleeping with one Magdalene Love whom he claims is his cousin. Meanwhile, according to Shatta Wale who went on a rant, Love is not his cousin.

Shatta Wale during an Instagram live session used unprintable words to describe Miss Modi with threats to slap but she has back strongly. Responding to Shatta, she said the dancehall act is not an artiste but a prostitute whilst reiterating the allegations.

Magdalen Love

"The Love that you are sleeping with, you came to the public to say he she is your cousin. You have been sleeping with her even when Shatta Micthy was in your house, she is the reason Michy left," Ayisha said in Twi.

She continued, " are you mad? Do you think it's every man who is not able to control his sex drive like you? You are a male prostitute, the work you are doing is prostitution, you are not a musician".

She further alleged that " you a f*ckin pimp, you have been pimping girls to men and use them to blackmail men". Watch the video below to hear more from Ayisha Modi who has been trending on Twitter today because of the beef.