The dancehall musician in congratulating John Dumelo over his NDC’s primaries victory, to be the party’s aspirant as MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, has stated that the actor is an inspiration.

Samini and John Dumelo have recently had a back and forth on social media after the musician teased the actor over his V8 saga. The two have moved on and Samini is now showing support for his colleague.

In a tweet shared, Samini congratulated Mr Dumelo and reminded him to be unique in his pursuit and not end up like any other politician.

He wrote: “Congrats @johndumelo1 for stepping to the table and winning the 1st step. Bro, you are an inspiration to many and we the youth are in support of young people taking charge of things in politics. However, bro, we want to make a difference and not repeat the narrative #Idey4u my gee”.