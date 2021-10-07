Mona Gucci broke the news of Adu Safowaah's arrest. She later visited the police station and shared a video of her behind bars to say that "Safowah am so ashamed of u, I warned u not to play around Nana cuz I know him ... now you see smh".

Mona Gucci's post about Adu safowaa's reported arrest Pulse Ghana

Before the arrest, Adu Safowaa was dragging Nana Aba Anamoah on social media over Nana Adoe, a man she claims was her boyfriend but the ace broadcaster has been coming to see him too.

But according to Adu Safowaah, Mona Gucci doesn't know the man in question who has been alleged to be the sponsor of Nana Aba Anamoah's Range Rover.

"The gentleman that reported me to Ashongman police knows you from nowhere remember you did the same with Chris…. YOU ARE EVIL. Guys, She recorded me in the afternoon when she called me…. I DNT care.. she is part of the team, that plotted to take the video, I DNT care," Adu Safowaah said.

Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

"She quickly took to the internet, to tell the world, I have been arrested by the police by defrauding a business whan whan, I DNT care. In real life, I am not you Mona at 41 with 34 years passport. You are struggling with international fraud cases and loads people are chasing you in n about in court for defrauding them. You have no life record n you can’t involve me. I am simply so stubborn working on me," she continued.

She further descended on her colleague to say that "Mona, forget social media, in reality, you are an EVIL PERSON & people around you must be careful. I am not your friend or sis. I naturally smile with everyone but gets close to few n permit few around me".

Pulse Ghana

"I tot u said, ur bf lives at Trassaco which I know it a lie…. No man wants you. why were you throwing yourself on the gentleman like that? Why did you come to the station with a half breast? U kept opening your ties and African print around the gentleman and friends, I DNT think any of them will wish dating u, you are Jonny bravo with 90 years breast, you are disgusting n wen u go naked, any of those guys will run away in the bedroom …. You said a lot of evil of me yesterday.

Nana Doe, Adu Safowaa and Nana Aba Pulse Ghana

"Do u know what, for tomorrow seek, I am not blocking you? But kindly unfollow me and don’t comment on my post on Instagram again, don’t ever call me again. All the best Mona," she concluded. She has also rendered an apology to the businessman she dragged online. See a screenshot of her posts below.

Adu Safowaah blast Mona Gucci Pulse Ghana