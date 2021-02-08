The Ghanaian actress last year alleged that MTN stole money, of about GH10,000 from her MOMO account and called for mass action against MTN. The Network challenged her claims that she had no such amount with a legal threat that has seen Salma apologize.

Speaking on the issue on UTV's United Showbiz show, Bulldog told the actress that should MTN be the sitting Ghanaian president, she would have been arrested and locked in BNI cells over her defamatory comments about the Telco company.

Salma Mumin's apology to MTN Ghana

"You are lucky it wasn't Akuffo Addo like by now you go dey BNI" and the actress asked "why" and he replied, "the things you said about MTN". The comment in the video below is related to Bulldog's recent arrest.

The artiste manager was arrested for allegedly threatening the President on the same show. However, Bulldog was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court and after his release, he chronicled his arrest as an 'abduction' that infringes upon his human rights.