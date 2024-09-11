You can have 3 or more boyfriends/girlfriends if it's not courtship – Pastor Elvis

Pastor Elvis Agyemang Pulse Ghana

He elaborated that dating several people allows individuals to explore their options and understand their preferences before making a serious commitment.

Pastor Agyemang emphasized that many people rush into relationships without fully knowing the person, which often leads to heartbreak. In his view, “having more than one partner before courtship can provide clarity in making the right choice.”

However, he clarified that once a relationship transitions into courtship a phase typically viewed as a precursor to marriage the commitment becomes exclusive.

Pastor Agyemang warned that “entering courtship while continuing to date others would be seen as inappropriate and dishonourable.”

His remarks have sparked debate, with some agreeing that it is important to date widely to avoid settling, while others believe that even in casual dating, loyalty should be prioritised.

