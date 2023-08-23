Muslim man healed of chronic disease after joining Alpha Hour gives heartwarming testimony

He added that, on Monday, August 21, however, he decided to set his alarm and when the time was due for the Alpha Hour, he shared the links as usual and then monitored the prayer session.

In a social media testimony that was shared by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the man recounted that during the intensive prayer session, the man of God mentioned that someone had been suffering from Essential tremor (ET) and declared healing for the person.

Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes your hands, head, trunk, voice or legs to shake rhythmically. It is often confused with Parkinson's disease and is the most common trembling disorder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim man narrated further that as soon as he heard the pastor declare healing for the sufferer of the disease, he screamed Amen, and that became the turning point for him.

“I am a Muslim and I hide or go to Alpha when I am around my family, however, I have a broadcast list where I share the link with other friends, 21/08/23 I was sleeping when my alarm rang and I woke up to share the link, minutes after into the prayer Pastor mentioned a case that I have been going through, he said someone has a shaking hand that day I was holding my phone and my hand shook for close to 5 mins, I woke up from my sleep and said AMEN!! !! !!!! I have not had the earlier experience after 12 am till 1:53 pm as I type this testimony,” he wrote, adding “God is indeed merciful”.

Sharing the man’s testimony, Pastor Elvis Agyemang who could not hide his joy said: “Muslims too, go believe in Jesus.”

The founder and senior pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra leads Christians in an intensive one-hour prayer every midnight, with people across various parts of the country joining via various media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have given good and inspiring testimonies about breakthroughs, healing and many other things they benefited from taking part in the fervent prayer session, and have become ambassadors.

Despite many setbacks, including criticisms by some people who have different views about Alpha Hour and the recent hacking of some of the church’s digital platforms, the movement appears to be expanding fast by the day.

The midnight prayer movement is gradually reaching the entire length and breadth of Ghana, with close to thirty radio and TV stations broadcasting it currently.

Aside from conventional media stations, Alpha Hour also streams on multiple platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Zoom.

Recently, Pastor Elvis Agyemang announced on his Twitter page that Grace Mountain Ministries now has its own TV station, which he credited to the grace of God, adding it would further boost the kingdom’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alpha Hour will be live on Genesis TV, 13 other radio stations across the country and Onua Tv tonight... Scan for the Genesis Tv channel on both Multi TV and Satellite decoder,” he wrote.