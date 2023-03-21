He made this assertion in a Facebook post and questioned the timing of the event considered most people’s favourite prayer session across Ghana.
‘Alpha Hour is unnecessary stress’ – NEIP boss claims, laments it’s ‘killing’ women
The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has sparked reactions after claiming that the popular midnight prayer session, Alpha Hour is an unnecessary stress that is inimical to the health of participants, especially working-class women.
According to Nkansah, it does not make sense that women would return home from work already exhausted, but instead of sleeping and resting enough to face the next day, they stay awake to participate in the Alpha Hour before going to bed after 1 pm.
He further lamented that the same women, after going to bed late because of the prayer session, would have to wake up early to prepare their children for school before they themselves proceed to their various workplaces in a stressed-out state.
READ ALSO: ‘From primary school teacher to lovers’ – Woman brags about dating her former pupil (video)
“Alpha Hour and other midnight Prayer sessions ... Our ladies (mostly) close from work tired, they will keep wake and pray from 12 to 1 am or beyond. Wake up at dawn to do house chores and prepare their kids for School. Just adding more stress to their lives. Unnecessary stress, I think. Why does it have to be after 12 midnight?” Nkansah’s post read.
However, it sparked mixed reactions from Facebook users, some of whom agree with his assertion while others disagree. Some of the people who disagree with him argued that staying awake to participate in just an hour’s prayer session is better than spending the time clubbing.
Alpha Hour is a midnight one-hour prayer session led by pastor Elvis Agyemang a Ghanaian televangelist and author who is the founder of Grace Mountain Ministry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh