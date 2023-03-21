‘Alpha Hour is unnecessary stress’ – NEIP boss claims, laments it’s ‘killing’ women

According to Nkansah, it does not make sense that women would return home from work already exhausted, but instead of sleeping and resting enough to face the next day, they stay awake to participate in the Alpha Hour before going to bed after 1 pm.

He further lamented that the same women, after going to bed late because of the prayer session, would have to wake up early to prepare their children for school before they themselves proceed to their various workplaces in a stressed-out state.

“Alpha Hour and other midnight Prayer sessions ... Our ladies (mostly) close from work tired, they will keep wake and pray from 12 to 1 am or beyond. Wake up at dawn to do house chores and prepare their kids for School. Just adding more stress to their lives. Unnecessary stress, I think. Why does it have to be after 12 midnight?” Nkansah’s post read.

Pulse Ghana

However, it sparked mixed reactions from Facebook users, some of whom agree with his assertion while others disagree. Some of the people who disagree with him argued that staying awake to participate in just an hour’s prayer session is better than spending the time clubbing.