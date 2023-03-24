You destroy people but invoke God’s wrath when they react – Kobi Rana drags Lebene again

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior; everyone is entitled to their rage, anger, or opinion, but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face powerful wrath! Mark my words! Eugene Nkansah, after all, that happened last year. you have the idiocy to post me again for stupid attention.” He had written in a post.

The next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for a DNA test. Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging,” Kobi Rana added.

In reaction, the wife of the blogger, Victoria Lebene took to her page to warn Rana to desist from spreading lies about her adding that she is a prayer warrior and will pray against him for lying against her.

“Don’t spew lies about a powerful warrior; everyone is entitled to their rage, anger, or opinion, but if you utter what isn’t the truth about me, you will face a powerful wrath! Mark my words!” she wrote.

Rana has also taken to his page to drag Victoria Lebene as he asked her to pray for his husband describing him as a “stupid husband”.

“You have been spreading hate for me for over 15 years. I speak up only once and now you play victim for public sympathy? The celebrities and their families you have been destroying on the internet over the years, you didn’t know the wrath of God? You now know how it feels? You destroy stars for likes and comments. For clout. And now you call me rather a clout chaser? I don’t chase clout. i AM the clout. That is why you use my name to put food on your table. prayer warrior, the only war here is a stup!d husband. Pray for him.”

It looks like this beef is not settling down anytime soon.

