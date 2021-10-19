'You don't joke with death' - Reggie Rockstone chastises Shatta Wale over stunt (WATCH)

The Hip Life founder has disclosed that he just patched with Shatta Wale recently. "Myself and Shatta had our back and forth and ironically Shatta has called 2 weeks ago during my Mufasa song project and since then we haven’t spoken. But we have patched up at some level so we are cool". he said"

Nana Dope and Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Taking about how the news about how Shatta Wale's shooting came to him, he recounted that “ I started getting calls from the states and questions about my son Shatta. I started calling everyone. I called Bulldog, he didn’t answer and I became more worried. I later saw the information on Twitter from some of his close counterparts so I brace myself, prayed and fell asleep".

"I woke up this morning and had to tell my son Ricky to check for me and he told me that Daddy is a hoax. I’m going to find him and talk to him but whoever is behind it, the friends who think is a joke then is not funny at all,” he continued.