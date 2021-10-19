He said “first of all without disrespect, I will write this off because I am an elder. You don’t joke with death, you don’t speak about death like that because the bible itself speaks against the power of our tongue. You also gave to know that people love you".
'You don't joke with death' - Reggie Rockstone chastises Shatta Wale over stunt (WATCH)
Reggie Rockstone has expressed his disappointment over Shatta Wale's alleged shooting which has turned out to be a publicity stunt.
The Hip Life founder has disclosed that he just patched with Shatta Wale recently. "Myself and Shatta had our back and forth and ironically Shatta has called 2 weeks ago during my Mufasa song project and since then we haven’t spoken. But we have patched up at some level so we are cool". he said"
Taking about how the news about how Shatta Wale's shooting came to him, he recounted that “ I started getting calls from the states and questions about my son Shatta. I started calling everyone. I called Bulldog, he didn’t answer and I became more worried. I later saw the information on Twitter from some of his close counterparts so I brace myself, prayed and fell asleep".
"I woke up this morning and had to tell my son Ricky to check for me and he told me that Daddy is a hoax. I’m going to find him and talk to him but whoever is behind it, the friends who think is a joke then is not funny at all,” he continued.
According to Reggie Rockstone, he will personally reach out to Shatta Wale so he will not say much. “I don’t know and I’m yet to hear from his response. I won’t speak a lot on TV but I will call him myself,” hear more from him in the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh