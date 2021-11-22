“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

The video that made him go incredibly viral was a live recorded video on Instagram where his mother read out a comment about him spending all his mother’s money on food. He responded by saying: “You got some cheese I can eat.”

Another video that made him become an instant meme was one that he looked at himself on the phone while live on Instagram. After staring at himself for some time, he said: “Is that me? Mom, that’s me? No, that’s not. Over there? That aint me. I sw*** to God that’s me.”

His mother confirmed his death via an Instagram post, saying: “The pain in my heart is like no other. Why, God?”

Antwain Lee Fowler was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in July 2015. Autoimmune enteropathy is a rare condition that causes children to have a lot of diarrhoea, often to the point of needing intravenous (IV) fluids. It can also affect a child’s ability to absorb food and vitamins.

His mother disclosed that Antwain was hospitalized on countless occasions due to his poor health condition. He underwent over 25 surgeries. Like normal infants, Antwain was unable to drink milk or eat solid foods during his earlier childhood.

The first four years of Antwain’s life were an everlasting fight and a necessary experience for his family.

His health became stable for some time – that was when he started eating normally and became famous for his eating habit.