The entertainment pundit's comment comes at the back of claims by Professor Effah Kaufmann that some schools focus on "singing and dancing" whilst PRESEC students are learning and preparing for the NSMQ.
You lack knowledge and wisdom; Mr Logic drags NSMQ mistress over dancing comment
The National Science and Math Quiz, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, is a known learned woman in academia but according to Mr Logic, she lacks knowledge and wisdom.
The statement shared during her interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat has since sparked outrage on social media. The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) also issued a statement demanding an apology from her.
Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV over the weekend, Mr Logic backed ATWAG as he also called for an apology from the quiz mistress.
“She has to apologise to calm everyone down… Book knowledge is not always wisdom; book knowledge is called knowledge, and wisdom is wisdom. There are professors who are knowledgeable but are not wise.
“We are blessed with wisdom, knowledge and understanding but she lacked the two at that point, which is why she said that. Because if the two were intact, before she said it, she would have considered the fact that it’s a creative case,” he said.
Mr Logic further lamented the way many some people in academia tend to look down on creatives.
“I like the way she conducts the quiz. But when I saw what she said, I was disappointed. She shouldn’t undermine us; many creatives went to school. Did she think only jobless people are in the creative space?
“If you look at some professors and doctors, the money people in the creative sector make, they wouldn’t be able to make that amount throughout their lives. But they undermine some of these creative people and label them as jobless. I was offended when I saw the story, she has to apologize to us,” Mr Logic admitted.
