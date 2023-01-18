'You should be ashamed' - Bridget Otoo tells IGP over alleged weed and cocaine saga

The press release adds that the Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the claims.

"The Police Administration immediately launched investigations into the matter and our initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there.

As part of the investigation, the Police have also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention.

The investigation is still ongoing, and so far, all efforts to identify the victim of the alleged incident, the said Dr Patrick Asiedu have been unsuccessful. We, therefore, wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact telephone number 0200416540, to assist the Police investigations. This is a temporary number dedicated solely to this investigation," the statement reads.

Responding to this, Metro TV broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has called out the IGP over the act of the police officers under his command.

Taking to Twitter, she said "Your men are going round planting cocaine and weed in Peoples cars and instead of dealing with it, you care about the word ‘some’!! Don’t take the word of @GhPoliceService over the victim. IGP should be ashamed of himself. You know the victim, your men have spoken to the victim".

In a series of tweets, she added that "IGP tried to contact and the victim declined cos he doesn’t trust you and your men. Shouldn’t you be worried that it exists? That a police man would frame an innocent victim for 20,000 (negotiable)? Who else is involved in this police crime?".