The Ghanaian actor, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, in a viral video was brutally heckled in the middle of a street in Kasoa whilst he was being arrested for causing a disturbance at a pub in the area.

Reacting to the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is saying that the police officers acted illegally and it is Nana Appiah Mensah that they should have subjected to such beatings when he was arrested.

" What I don't understand is that it is NAM1 that you should have beaten like that because he is the one that squandered people's money with some of them dying but still he is walking around hosting parties", she said in Twi.

Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1

"Ghana Police, when you arrested him from the plane, you pampered him. But for Funny Face, he is someone with his own madness, he didn't bring it on you. What you people have done, is it instant justice you are introducing?" she quizzed.

According to the social media commentator in the video below, what the police has done is illegal if even it is an armed robber that was arrested in that manner.